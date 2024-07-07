Advertisement
West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

A look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program stands with its current scholarship numbers broken down by class.

West Virginia 2024 Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position Incoming Freshman Freshman Eligibility Sophomore Eligibility Junior Eligibility Senior Eligibility

Point Guard (2)

KJ Tenner




Javon Small

Guard (4)

Jonathan Powell


Sencire Harris


Jayden Stone


Joseph Yesufu

Forward (3)



Ofri Naveh



Tucker DeVries


Toby Okani

Big (2)



Amani Hansberry


Eduardo Andre

Class Total:

2

0

3

0

6

Grant Total:

11/13
*Sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules, ^Has an additional year of eligibility, +Does not count against the scholarship limit
