West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
A look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program stands with its current scholarship numbers broken down by class.
West Virginia 2024 Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
|Position
|Incoming Freshman
|Freshman Eligibility
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|
Point Guard (2)
|
KJ Tenner
|
|
|
|
Javon Small
|
Guard (4)
|
Jonathan Powell
|
|
Sencire Harris
|
|
Jayden Stone
Joseph Yesufu
|
Forward (3)
|
|
|
Ofri Naveh
|
|
Tucker DeVries
Toby Okani
|
Big (2)
|
|
|
Amani Hansberry
|
|
Eduardo Andre
|
Class Total:
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
Grant Total:
|
11/13
