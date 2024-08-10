WVSports.com looks at the assistant coaches on the current staff. The Mountaineers have ten assistants on staff and we examine their current situations, their responsibilities as well as their contract situations.

OFFENSIVE COACHES:

Offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott Scott had accepted the Louisville running back coach position but the ties with Brown were too great. The two worked together at both Troy, Texas Tech and Kentucky and was elevated co-offensive coordinator at West Virginia and also handle the running backs. He has also served as the run-game coordinator before being elevated to offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. He is a key force on the recruiting trail as well for the program since his arrival on campus. Contract: 2-year deal $700,000 until Feb. 28, 2025 then $725,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

Offensive line coach: Matt Moore. Had been at Troy also as the co-offensive coordinator for four years with previous stops at Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech. Is the offensive line coach at West Virginia with the co-offensive coordinator tag and is a significant part of the staff. Contract: 2-year deal, $525,000 until Feb. 28, 2025 and then $550,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall Marshall was a graduate assistant at West Virginia for two seasons before taking the full-time wide receiver coach role at VMI. Returned to Morgantown after a year in the full-time role when Neal Brown needed to fill out the position. Contract: 2-year deal, $250,000 until Feb. 28, 2025 then $300,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart Stewart is the son of former head coach Bill Stewart and was hired to the West Virginia coaching staff after previously serving as an assistant wide receiver coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The up and coming assistant caught the eyes of the coaches with his understanding of the game and he will now have a chance to coach in Morgantown. Contract: 2-year deal, $225,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

Quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen Allen was promoted to handling the quarterbacks after serving the 2023 season as the offensive analyst and special assistant to the head coach. Allen was in his second stint in Morgantown after being a graduate assistant working with the quarterbacks in 2019. From there, Allen served as the quarterbacks coach at Jacksonville State and the assistant offensive line coach at Rice. A young assistant that was the ideal in-house replacement when Sean Reagan took the offensive coordinator job at Troy. Contract: 2-year deal, $200,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

DEFENSIVE COACHES:

Defensive coordinator/outside linebackers: Jordan Lesley Spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at East Mississippi before moving onto Troy and then the defensive line at West Virginia. Now, handles the outside linebackers and is defensive coordinator at West Virginia after being promoted after serving a year as the co-coordinator. Contract: 2-year deal, $775,000 until Feb. 28, 2025 then $800,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs: ShaDon Brown Brown spent two years at Louisville as the safeties coach and was the defensive passing game coordinator at Colorado before then. Came over to West Virginia where he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and handles the secondary. Contract: 2-years, $500,000 until Feb. 28, 2025 and then $525,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

Inside linebackers and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz Was previously at Ole Miss, but was hired around the same time as Parker to fill a vacancy on the defensive side of the ball. Also had stints at Texas, Iowa State and Cincinnati in various roles during his career. Contract: 2-year deal. $450,000 until Feb. 28, 2025 then $475,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson Jackson came over from Old Dominion where he will inherit the defensive line coaching position with the Mountaineers. A young assistant that has spent time also at James Madison, Jackson is expected to be an asset on the recruiting trail. Contract: 2-year deal, $400,000 until Feb. 28, 2025 then $425,000 until Feb. 28, 2026

Outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral Cabral spent 11-seasons at Georgia Southern but came to the Mountaineers from Appalachian State where he turned around the defensive line room in his one season there. He will oversee the outside linebacker position for West Virginia and steps into a new role after previously handling the defensive line. Contract: 2-year deal, $200,000 through Feb. 28, 2026