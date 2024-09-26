West Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 5
With the win over Kansas, West Virginia is back in the conversation for a post-season bowl game.
Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.
Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after four games.
|Publication
|Projected Bowl
|Opponent
|Date
|
Action Network
|
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla
|
Virginia Tech
|
December 20
|
Athlon Sports
|
Independence
|
Washington
|
December 28
|
CBS Sports
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
College Football Network
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
College Football News
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
ESPN - Kyle Bonagura
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
USA Today
|
Liberty
|
Auburn
|
December 27
