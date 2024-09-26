PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

West Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 5

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

With the win over Kansas, West Virginia is back in the conversation for a post-season bowl game.

Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.

Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after four games.

Table Name
Publication Projected Bowl Opponent Date

Action Network

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla

Virginia Tech

December 20

Athlon Sports

Independence

Washington

December 28

CBS Sports

NA

NA

NA

College Football Network

NA

NA

NA

College Football News

NA

NA

NA

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

NA

NA

NA

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

NA

NA

NA

USA Today

Liberty

Auburn

December 27
----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

