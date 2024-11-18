Rapid Recap: Neal Brown press conference summary 11/18/24

--West Virginia played really poor complimentary football. Baylor played well. On special teams, West Virginia didn't punt the ball well and gave up an explosive kickoff return due to a kick that didn't have a lot of hang time. The units were good in terms of speed and physicality. They did some nice things in the return game and Preston Fox had a big day. On defense, they had three consecutive drives they held Baylor without points and played the way they are capable of but they've been inconsistent. But they didn't have any takeaways, end-of-possession downs were bad and a lot of explosive plays. They did a poor job tearing off blocks. Reid Carrico played a lot of snaps and was very productive. Sean Martin continues to play at a high level and Asani Redwood played well. The disappointing piece was the third quarter on offense just missed opportunities. The positive is against a good defensive unit, they ran the ball effectively and had a high number of defensive plays. They did a lot of good things overall.

--Injuries Ayden Garnes and Aubrey Burks are both out. Jaden Bray is doubtful at this point. Traylon Ray is definitely out.

--UCF has a very good running back in RJ Harvey. Their offensive line is good and they have good skill at wide receiver. They play really sound football and are aggressive. Back-to-back really productive games and they played really well at Arizona State. Guz Malzahn has had a lot of success in November. They are a fast team that is built on speed. West Virginia needs to play a full three-phase game and that's what they're hunting and the lack of that is why they are 5-5.

--It's senior day and Brown says he would be a proponent of doing all the senior stuff at the beginning of the year because everybody is healthy and there's still a lot in front of you. They try to train their guys because it's a tough deal with how all the things are different. You get your name called, your family is waiting for you the only time in your career and it can be emotional and even if the players aren't there. Then there is a flash back. The days are long but the years are fast. You have to train yourself throughout the week but it is what it is. They will have several guys that will walk and he stresses not to read too much into anybody that walks with eligibility left.

--Pass defense has been an issue all year but you have to continue to work on it. The frustrating part is the inconsistency of it. There is times they match routes and have good coverage, but times they don't. They had a ball completed against cover three against Baylor that never should have happened. When you're playing defense if you don't have 11 pieces doing your job and the offense finds the one that isn't it's a big play. The edge of the defense was a gap wider then he should have been and the linebacker was a gap too wide and it was out the gate for a huge touchdown run. All 11 have to work in concert together and when it doesn't things like that happen. That's an issue and pass coverage has been an issue.

--It's frustrating at all levels. They had a team meeting this morning and he takes the most ownership because at the end of the day it's his fault. They want to follow how they want to lead them and if they make mistakes it's on the coaches. The players are frustrated that they aren't performing consistently but all you can do is go back to work.

--Brown thinks the box communication has been solid all year on defense, very few issues there but as far as change in fronts there haven't been any issues there. There's not a whole lot with the front but the biggest communication piece is when the picture moves making sure they are on the same page. Now what can't happen is them be explosive which is the problem with the defense.

--Brown said they will miss Traylon Ray. By the time Ray is done here he is going to be a great player. They're going to miss him but they got some guys that will plug and play. Preston Fox will take a bigger role, Justin Robinson needs to play more like he did against Cincinnati and not like last week.

--Ric'Darious Farmer played more snaps in the game and will continue to rotate at slot with Rodney Gallagher.

--Brown feels like he could have beaten Iowa State and Baylor at home yes, but they didn't play well. Kansas State they were decimated in the second half. Anytime you get beat you're doing a disservice to your opponent if you just say you played bad. Brown said he wouldn't read too much into his comments on the opponents at home.

--It's disappointing how they have played at home. But they should play better at home than what they've played and that criticism is fair.

--This is the first week they've had where they haven't been mathematically alive. All the other stuff is external, but the internal motivation is to prepare and play your best. You're not doing the game justice if you don't take advantage of the opportunities. You need to prepare the best today to give yourself an opportunity to play your best on Saturday.

--Brown is in a disgruntled mode of how they played Saturday and getting their guys to play well in all three phases.

--Defensively they have to contain the run game against UCF and they have to meet their physicality. On offense, the number one thing is to establish the run game. And they have to get some easy completions for Garrett Greene and get the ball down the field. On special teams, the protection units have to be on point and do a nice job in the coverage units and the specialists will bounce back.

--West Virginia tackled really poorly in the first half against Baylor and has to tackle better against UCF.

--Brown was trying to create communication with the tempo and the motions and shifts to start the game against Baylor.

--Brandon Rehmann will be up on special teams and he's getting better at wide receiver.