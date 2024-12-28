Advertisement
Published Dec 28, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: 2024 season: Defense
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to inform West Virginia fans better.

Weekly we will provide snap counts the offense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much during the 13-game season.

Advertisement
Defensive Line
PlayerSnapsGames

Sean Martin

601

13

TJ Jackson

520

13

Fatorma Mulbah

496

13

Asani Redwood

372

13

Hammond Russell

325

13

Nate Gabriel

127

12

Edward Vesterinen

46

2

Elijah Kinsler

27

3

Derek Berlitz

18

3

Taurus Simmons

13

2

Makai Byerson

3

1

Linebackers
PlayerSnapsGames

Trey Lathan

676

13

Josiah Trotter

628

12

Tyrin Bradley

555

13

Ty French

337

13

Reid Carrico

282

12

Ben Cutter

122

13

Caden Biser

35

4

Curtis Jones

1

1

Safeties
PlayerSnapsGames

Anthony Wilson

810

13

Jaheem Joseph

733

13

Keke Tarnue

414

11

Aubrey Burks

219

6

Israel Boyce

138

8

Zae Jennings

27

3

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

25

3

Cornerbacks
PlayerSnapsGames

Garnett Hollis

645

13

Dontez Fagan

528

13

Ayden Garnes

308

6

Jacolby Spells

143

8

TJ Crandall

122

8

Rodney Gallagher

29

3

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement