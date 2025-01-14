Advertisement
Published Jan 14, 2025
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Snap Counts: Offense
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

So here is who returns on offense for the 2025 season including transfers.

Quarterbacks
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Max Brown*

200

6

Nicco Marchiol

175

8

Running Backs
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jahiem White

432

13

Tye Edwards*

407

12

Trae'Von Dunbar

3

1

Diore Hubbard

3

2

Wide Receivers
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Oran Singleton*

697

12

Cam Vaughn*

618

14

Cyrus Traugh*

612

12

Rodney Gallagher

481

13

Jarod Bowie*

154

14

Jaden Bray

116

5

Jarel Williams

43

6

CJ Cole

10

2

Dom Collins

1

1

Tight Ends
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jacob Barrick*

372

14

Johnny Pascuzzi*

110

9

Jack Sammarco

91

12

Colin McBee

1

1

Offensive Line
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Walter Young Bear*

874

12

Landen Livingston

86

7

Xavier Bausley

25

7

Kimo Makane’ole*

21

5

Ty'kieast Crawford*

10

1

Nick Krahe

5

2

