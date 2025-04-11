West Virginia announces official transfer addition of Harlan Obioha

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Harlan Obioha to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season. Obioha, a 7-foot, 280-pound senior from Hoxie, Kansas, comes to West Virginia from UNC Wilmington, where he played this past season for the Seahawks.

"We are excited to welcome Harlan to Morgantown," Hodge said. "He has been part of winning a championship and brings NCAA Tournament experience with him. He has continued to get better throughout the course of his college career and gives us a physical presence on both ends of the floor."

Last year at UNCW, he produced 17 double-digit scoring efforts and had five games with at least 10 rebounds. Obioha moved into the starting lineup in conference play and averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 64.8% from the field. He scored a career-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds at William & Mary, which started a six-game win streak and led UNCW to the CAA title. Obioha recorded five double-doubles and posted seven points and nine rebounds against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament.

Obioha started his career at Niagara. In 2023-24, Obioha played in 32 games, making 31 starts, and averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He produced season highs of 22 points against Rider and 16 rebounds against Manhattan. Obioha finished the season shooting 63.3% from the field.

Obioha played in 28 games at Niagara during the 2022-23 season. He had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Quinnipiac.

Obioha averaged 28.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a senior at Hoxie High. He was a First Team All-MCL honoree, was a First Team All-State selection and was the Kansas 2A Player of the Year. Obioha recorded more than 1,000 points during his senior season.