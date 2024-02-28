West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Snap Counts: Defense
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
This is at the returning snap counts on defense for the 2024 season at each individual position on the roster. So here is who all played and how much.
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Eddie Vesterinen
|
518
|
13
|
Sean Martin
|
490
|
13
|
TJ Jackson*
|
394
|
12
|
Fatorma Mulbah
|
241
|
13
|
Asani Redwood
|
137
|
11
|
Hammond Russell
|
111
|
12
|
Corey McIntyre
|
23
|
4
|
Zeiqui Lawton
|
4
|
1
|
Harry Hilvert
|
2
|
1
|
Derek Berlitz
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Ty French*
|
779
|
12
|
Ben Cutter
|
464
|
11
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
327
|
12
|
Tray Lathan
|
264
|
5
|
Caden Biser
|
130
|
7
|
Taurus Simmons
|
41
|
5
|
Jairo Faverus
|
40
|
4
|
Tirek Austin-Cave
|
22
|
2
|
Oryend Fisher
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Anthony Wilson
|
787
|
13
|
Aubrey Burks
|
703
|
12
|
Jaheem Joseph*
|
357
|
11
|
Raleigh Collins
|
59
|
6
|
Avery Wilcox
|
25
|
3
|
Josiah Jackson
|
11
|
2
|
Aden Nelson
|
3
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Garnett Hollis*
|
697
|
13
|
Ayden Garnes*
|
688
|
12
|
TJ Crandall*
|
303
|
8
|
Jacolby Spells
|
131
|
9
|
Montre Miller
|
12
|
1
|
Jordan Jackson
|
3
|
1
---------
----------
