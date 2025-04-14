How WVU's position rooms look on defense after spring portal entries

While the official opening of the spring window of the transfer portal does not open until April 16th, there are already multiple players from West Virginia's roster who have stated they intend to enter the portal.
WVSports.Com looks at who has entered the transfer portal for the Mountaineers and how that leaves their position groups on defense.
Defensive Line
West Virginia has lost a lot of bodies on the front of their defensive line. They have lost seven guys, but all were either freshmen or redshirt-freshmen. These seven include Elijah Kinsler, Makai Byerson, Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Jonah Ulloa, Oryend Fisher, Obinna Onwuka, and Romando Johnson.
After those departures, there are 14 combined players left between the defensive end and defensive tackle positions for the Mountaineers. There are five guys who are either freshmen or redshirt-freshmen, two who are sophomores, three juniors, and three seniors.
The seniors are Edward Vesterinen, Hammond Russell, and Jimmori Robinson. Vesterinen and Russell are returners for the Mountainers, while Robinson had 110 total tackles at UTSA last season.
The three juniors are Asani Redwood, Adam Tomczyk, and Jackson Biser. Boser is a transfer from Shepherd, Tomczyk is from Utah State, and Redwood is a returner for the Mountaineers.
Corey McIntyre and Nate Gabriel are a pair of returners on the defensive line for the Mountaineers who are both sophomores, both who have limited experience.
Linebackers
West Virginia has lost just one linebacker thus far, with redshirt-freshman Aydin Fleming exiting from the program.
WVU still has 12 guys in their linebacker room, with a lot of experience in that spot as well. They have seven guys who are either juniors or seniors, one sophomore, two redshirt-freshmen, and then a pair of true freshmen.
Braden Siders, Chase Wilson, Reid Carrico, and Caden Biser are the four seniors in the linebacker room, with Carrico and Biser being the two returners. Siders spent last season at Wyoming where he totaled 22 tackles. Wilson spent last year at Colorado State where he started all 13 games.
Ben Cutter, Marshon Oxley, and Keenan Eck are the three juniors, with Cutter being the returners. Oxley comes to WVU from Hutchinson Community College, while Eck comes to the Mountaineers from the junior college level as well.
Curtis Jones is the sophomore, while Ahston Woods and Rickey Williams are redshirt-freshmen, while Michael Hastie and Cam Torbor are the true freshmen.
Defensive Backs
Eight guys in WVU's defensive back room have left the Mountaineers, including Jacolby Spells, Jordan Jackson, Chris Henry, Sammy Etienne, Zah Jackson, Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, Key'on Washington, and Nasai Bell.
Out of that group, Spells, Jackson, and Tagaloa-Nelson were the only non-freshmen to enter the portal out of the group.
Between WVU's cornerbacks and safeties, there are 21 players rostered for the Mountaineers. Out of those 21, seven are freshmen or redshirt-freshmen, while 10 are seniors.
The seniors include mostly all new faces, with the group being Fred Perry, Jordan Walker, Keke Tarnue, Justin Harrington, William Davis, Micahel Coats, Jordan Scruggs, Derek Carter, Devonte Golden-Nelson, and Jason Chambers.
No other position likely saw the influx of transfers hit their position room more than the Mountaineer defensive backs.
Tarnue is a returner who played 414 snaps for the Mountaineers last season. Perry and Carter came with head coach Rich Rodriguez from Jacksonville State, providing at least some familiarity in the room for WVU.
Other guys at the DB position include Israel Boyce, Zae Jennings, Keyshawn Robinson, and Jayden Bell who are sophomores. Jason Cross and Mikey Preston are redshirt-freshmen, while Julien Horton, Chris Fileppo, Tyrel Russell, Dawayne Galloway, and Chamarryus Bomar are all true freshmen.
