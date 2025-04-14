How WVU's position rooms look on defense after spring portal entries

While the official opening of the spring window of the transfer portal does not open until April 16th, there are already multiple players from West Virginia's roster who have stated they intend to enter the portal. WVSports.Com looks at who has entered the transfer portal for the Mountaineers and how that leaves their position groups on defense.

Defensive Line

West Virginia has lost a lot of bodies on the front of their defensive line. They have lost seven guys, but all were either freshmen or redshirt-freshmen. These seven include Elijah Kinsler, Makai Byerson, Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Jonah Ulloa, Oryend Fisher, Obinna Onwuka, and Romando Johnson. After those departures, there are 14 combined players left between the defensive end and defensive tackle positions for the Mountaineers. There are five guys who are either freshmen or redshirt-freshmen, two who are sophomores, three juniors, and three seniors. The seniors are Edward Vesterinen, Hammond Russell, and Jimmori Robinson. Vesterinen and Russell are returners for the Mountainers, while Robinson had 110 total tackles at UTSA last season.

The three juniors are Asani Redwood, Adam Tomczyk, and Jackson Biser. Boser is a transfer from Shepherd, Tomczyk is from Utah State, and Redwood is a returner for the Mountaineers. Corey McIntyre and Nate Gabriel are a pair of returners on the defensive line for the Mountaineers who are both sophomores, both who have limited experience.

Linebackers

West Virginia has lost just one linebacker thus far, with redshirt-freshman Aydin Fleming exiting from the program. WVU still has 12 guys in their linebacker room, with a lot of experience in that spot as well. They have seven guys who are either juniors or seniors, one sophomore, two redshirt-freshmen, and then a pair of true freshmen. Braden Siders, Chase Wilson, Reid Carrico, and Caden Biser are the four seniors in the linebacker room, with Carrico and Biser being the two returners. Siders spent last season at Wyoming where he totaled 22 tackles. Wilson spent last year at Colorado State where he started all 13 games. Ben Cutter, Marshon Oxley, and Keenan Eck are the three juniors, with Cutter being the returners. Oxley comes to WVU from Hutchinson Community College, while Eck comes to the Mountaineers from the junior college level as well. Curtis Jones is the sophomore, while Ahston Woods and Rickey Williams are redshirt-freshmen, while Michael Hastie and Cam Torbor are the true freshmen.

Defensive Backs