Published Dec 27, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: 2024 season: Offense
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts the offense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much during the 13-game season.

Quarterbacks
PlayerSnapsGames

Garrett Greene

771

11

Nicco Marchiol

175

8

Running Backs
PlayerSnapsGames

CJ Donaldson

509

13

Jahiem White

432

13

Jaylen Anderson

29

4

Trae'Von Dunbar

3

1

Diore Hubbard

3

2

Wide Receivers
PlayerSnapsGames

Hudson Clement

703

12

Rodney Gallagher

481

13

Traylon Ray

422

10

Preston Fox

364

12

Justin Robinson

315

10

Jaden Bray

116

5

Ric'Darious Farmer

100

11

Jarel Williams

43

6

CJ Cole

10

2

Dom Collins

1

1

Tight Ends
PlayerSnapsGames

Kole Taylor

748

13

Treylan Davis

337

13

Jack Sammarco

91

12

Colin McBee

1

7

Will Dixon

1

1

Offensive Line
PlayerSnapsGames

Tomas Rimac

936

13

Nick Malone

928

13

Ja'Quay Hubbard

924

13

Brandon Yates

860

13

Wyatt Milum

706

11

Johnny Williams

240

7

Landen Livingston

86

7

Sullivan Weidman

34

7

Xavier Bausley

25

7

Nick Krahe

5

2

