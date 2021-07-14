Harper Woods head coach Rod Oden refers to Christion Stokes as a “Swiss-army-knife,” player.

And for good reason.

Stokes, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, has played seven different positions for Oden during his time with Pioneers ranging from safety, linebacker, cornerback running back and even quarterback. The athletic Stokes arrived at the same time Oden did at Harper Woods and quickly earned a place on the varsity team as a freshman.

But instead of pigeonholing him into a spot, Oden embraced his versatility.