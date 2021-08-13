Coach: West Virginia DE commit Young 'has high potential'
Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake head coach Bobby May has seen defensive end Zion Young develop in his program over the last four seasons.
Young, 6-foot-6, 225-pounds, has grown six inches during that time and dropped down to the defensive line after showing signs as a linebacker as a freshman.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news