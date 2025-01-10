Colorado State transfer LB Wilson commits to West Virginia

The Colorado native started 25 games over the past two seasons and earned second-team all-Mountain West honors in 2023 and 2024.

Wilson, 6-foot-1, 230-pounds, spent five seasons with the Rams and recorded a total of 234 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions.

This past season Wilson recorded 98 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions. He recorded 107 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 3 passes defended in 2023.

Wilson entered the transfer portal Jan. 8 and gives the Mountaineers a seasoned linebacker that has produced throughout the course of his career on the field.

Wilson has played a total of 1,731 snaps in his career and played 788 last season while grading out at 71.9 according to Pro Football Focus.

Wilson has one season of eligibility remaining and is the second transfer portal linebacker to commit to the Mountaineers behind North Carolina transfer Ashton Woods.

WVSports.com will have more with Wilson in the near future.