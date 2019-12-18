West Virginia has landed one of its top remaining targets on the board as the Mountaineers secured a commitment from Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy defensive end Akheem Mesidor.

Mesidor, 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, has been a priority for the West Virginia coaching staff since the Mountaineers first offered a scholarship in May. The Canadian born defensive end narrowed down his list to West Virginia, Georgia Tech, UCLA, Pittsburgh and Syracuse before ultimately making his pick.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect made official visits to each of those five schools including his stop in Morgantown during the June 14 weekend.

Cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae as well as defensive line coach Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for Mesidor and the two developed a strong bond with him throughout. Mesidor was impressed not only with the way the coaches prioritized him but with his fit in the defensive scheme.