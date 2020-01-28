News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 02:03:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment 101: Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Wilson-Lamp has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia landed one of its top targets in the 2021 class when Massillon (Oh.) Washington wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp committed to the Mountaineers.

Wilson-Lamp, 6-foot-2, 165-pounds, committed to the Big 12 Conference program over other offers from Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Iowa State, Duke, Cincinnati and several other suitors.

West Virginia first extended a scholarship offer to Wilson-Lamp after a strong performance at the Mountaineers one-day camp in late July and things only progressed from there.

