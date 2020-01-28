Commitment 101: Andrew Wilson-Lamp
West Virginia landed one of its top targets in the 2021 class when Massillon (Oh.) Washington wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp committed to the Mountaineers.
Wilson-Lamp, 6-foot-2, 165-pounds, committed to the Big 12 Conference program over other offers from Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Iowa State, Duke, Cincinnati and several other suitors.
West Virginia first extended a scholarship offer to Wilson-Lamp after a strong performance at the Mountaineers one-day camp in late July and things only progressed from there.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news