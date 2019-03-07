West Virginia has a quarterback in the 2020 class after Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene announced his commitment to the Mountaineers football program.

Greene, 6-foot, 175-pounds, visited Morgantown this past weekend but his connection to the coaches spans well before that considering that he received his first scholarship offer from Neal Brown last January while he was at Troy. His relationship with both Brown and quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan spans around 15-months in total and during that span he was able to get to know both coaches well.

The visit to Morgantown was the first for the signal caller but what stood out immediately is that he found the same environment that he had experienced at Troy just at a power five level.