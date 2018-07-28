West Virginia landed a commitment from a top end talent when Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise Rivals250 wide receiver Isaiah Hazel announced in favor of the Mountaineers.

Hazel, 6-foot-1, 191-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over a host of scholarship offers but had recently narrowed his college choices to a top seven that also included Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

The Mountaineers had surged up his list of late and while initially planning to wait until later in the summer, Hazel elected to announce his commitment to West Virginia.