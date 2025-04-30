West Virginia offers transfer WR Ramper

West Virginia has offered Slippery Rock wide receiver Logan Ramper.

Ramper, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 30 and that quickly led to a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers

The Pennsylvania product spent three years with the Slippery Rock football program where he appeared in 28 contests and he recorded 74 catches, 1,165 yards and 14 touchdowns.

This past season Ramper caught 42 passes for 748 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Ramper has one season of eligibility remaining.