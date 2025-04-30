Akron DB Lewis talks West Virginia choice

West Virginia had all that and more for him.

Akron defensive back Darrian Lewis wanted to find a family feel at his next college destination.

“Really loved the family energy and environment they are building with the coaches and players,” he said.

The Mountaineers like Lewis as a safety with the ability to play multiple positions and he believes he will be a good fit for the scheme.

“They love my tackling, blitzing and coverage and will use it in many different ways to show versatility,” he said.

Lewis spent all four years of his career at Akron where he appeared in 36 total games and recorded 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions.

This past season Lewis notched 74 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception while in 2023 he had 75 tackles, and 3 passes defended. During his first year on the field Lewis recorded 56 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception along with a sack after a redshirt season.

“Love the defensive scheme and trust it will help me be successful for the next year,” he said.