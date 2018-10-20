Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic five-star big man Oscar Tshiebwe has committed to West Virginia.

The long-time top priority for the Mountaineers selected the Big 12 Conference program over his other three finalists which included Kentucky, Baylor and Illinois after taking official visits to each.

West Virginia had been at the forefront of the 6-foot-8, 250-pounder’s recruitment since the beginning and was the first major program to offer him after the coaching staff uncovered him while visiting former signee Maciej Bender when the program was targeting him.

From there head coach Bob Huggins and the rest of the coaching staff prioritized the talented prospect as the crown jewel of the 2019 recruiting efforts. Over the last several years, the Congo native made multiple visits to Morgantown and became a regular fixture around the program.