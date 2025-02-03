JUCO pass rusher Oxley details West Virginia choice

Oxley, 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, put together a strong season at the junior college level where he recorded 42 tackles and 12.0 sacks earning 2024 NJCAA first-team all-American honors in the process.

Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. edge Marshon Oxley was looking for his next college destination and found that within the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

That led to a number of schools getting involved in his recruitment with offers from Washington State, Colorado State, Appalachian State, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, Texas San Antonio, Massachusetts, and Georgia State.

But it was the Mountaineers that emerged from the pack.

Oxley took an official visit to Morgantown prior to the dead period and committed to the program giving West Virginia another versatile pass rusher on the roster. Defensive line coach William Green and bandits coach Jeff Casteel served as the lead recruiters for him.

“They really like how I get off the ball,” he said.

Oxley, who started his career at Colorado State and spent two seasons, is excited to return to the FBS level but this time competing at the Power Four ranks. During his two years with the Rams, he redshirted in the first and then appeared in 11 games in 2023 where he recorded 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.

The West Virginia coaching staff compared the skill set of what Oxley brings to the table to another former junior college pass rusher in Bruce Irvin.

“They said they see a lot of similarities,” he said.

But the California native understands that it is high praise and recognizes that he has a lot of work to do if he wants to be compared to what Irvin brought to the table.

Oxley plans to sign with West Virginia Wednesday and will have at least two years of eligibility, perhaps three depending on what unfolds with the junior college ruling.

“I’ll get there in the summer,” he said.