News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 18:32:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment 101: Taurus Simmons

Wuplfclt7bpdjy8fehjk
Simmons has committed to Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia continues to add versatility to its future defenses and that is exactly what the coaches have found in Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons.

Simmons, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, could eventually grow into a player that could put his hand on the ground but on the surface the Mountaineers have uncovered an athletic pass rushing linebacker. The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit over the June 14 weekend and then committed only a few weeks later.

An athletic prospect that brings options to the table, Simmons was recruited by inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett and used this experience as a way to get comfortable with the campus and the rest of the West Virginia coaches.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}