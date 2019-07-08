West Virginia continues to add versatility to its future defenses and that is exactly what the coaches have found in Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons.

Simmons, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, could eventually grow into a player that could put his hand on the ground but on the surface the Mountaineers have uncovered an athletic pass rushing linebacker. The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit over the June 14 weekend and then committed only a few weeks later.

An athletic prospect that brings options to the table, Simmons was recruited by inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett and used this experience as a way to get comfortable with the campus and the rest of the West Virginia coaches.