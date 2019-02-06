West Virginia has plucked yet another talented prospect from the Peach State with the commitment of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County cornerback Tavian Mayo following an official visit to campus.

Mayo, 5-foot-11, 178-pounds, had emerged as a top target for West Virginia from the early onset of his recruitment but things really started to pick up down the final weeks of the process. The Mountaineers initially offered Mayo last February and recruited him hard with two separate coaching staffs.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was first recruited by cornerbacks coach Doug Belk and the assistant established a strong bond with the Georgia native that was paramount in the pursuit of the cornerback. That got him on campus Dec. 14 for an official visit and then Neal Brown’s staff led by Jahmile Addae and Vic Koenning was able to get him to return for yet another official visit during the Jan. 25 weekend.