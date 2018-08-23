West Virginia continues to put together the 2019 recruiting class puzzle and a big piece to it is now in the fold after Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Inst. Charter safety Tykee Smith committed.

Smith, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a group of six finalists that also included Michigan State, North Carolina, Maryland, Baylor and Syracuse.

In total, the athletic safety had collected well over 20 total scholarship offers with places such as Missouri, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Duke also represented.

Assistant Mark Scott served as the lead recruiter for Smith and developed a strong connection with him over the course of the process. West Virginia was the second school to extend an offer to Smith as a sophomore and during that time he was able to familiarize himself with the school and coaches.