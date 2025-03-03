Advertisement
Published Mar 3, 2025
Comparing the West Virginia resume to the bubble
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
As of today West Virginia is still safely included in the NCAA Tournament field outside of the last four byes and perched around 9-11 depending on the bracket.

We examine some of the other teams on the bubble to see how the resumes between the teams compare heading into the final week of the regular season.

Comparing Bubble Teams
TeamRecordNET RankingQuadrant 1+2 WinsQuadrant 3+4 Losses

West Virginia

17-12

48

5-10, 4-2

0

Baylor

16-12

32

5-10, 3-2

0

San Diego State

19-7

50

4-5, 4-1

1

Arkansas

17-12

47

4-9, 2-3

0

Nebraska

17-12

57

5-9, 4-1

2

Oklahoma

17-12

53

5-10, 3-1

1

Indiana

18-11

55

4-11, 4-0

0

Ohio State

16-13

36

5-9, 4-4

0

Texas

16-13

46

4-9, 2-4

0

Georgia

18-11

33

4-11, 3-0

0

North Carolina

19-11

42

1-10, 5-0

1

Boise State

20-8

43

3-5, 4-1

2

Xavier

19-10

49

1-9, 6-1

0

Wake Forest

20-9

68

2-6, 5-0

3

SMU

21-8

41

0-5, 5-3

0

Cincinnati

17-12

40

1-10, 9-2

0

Villanova

18-12

51

2-6, 4-3

3

