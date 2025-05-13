Contract details for West Virginia basketball assistants Estelle and Shaw

The construction of the West Virginia basketball coaching staff continues and WVSports.com has obtained contract information for Johnny Estelle and Andre Shaw.
The information was obtained through a Freedom of Information request.
Estelle is set to make a base salary of $250,000 and supplemental compensation of $25,000 making his total compensation $275,000 on a one year-deal through April 30, 2026.
Shaw will make $150,000 on a one-year deal through April 30, 2026.
There also is relocation support of $20,000 in both contracts.
Each of the contracts also include various incentives:
Conference regular season title (or share of title): $10,000
Conference tournament championship: $10,000
NCAA Tournament first round appearance: $6,000
Highest achieved:
NCAA Tournament regional round appearance: $8,000
NCAA Elite Eight appearance: $10,000
NCAA Final Four appearance: $16,000
NCAA Tournament national semifinal win: $18,000
NCAA Tournament national championship: $20,000
The contracts include buyout language where West Virginia would owe each coach 100-percent of their remaining salary while if the coaches terminate the agreement they would owe 25-percent of the remaining unpaid base salary.
