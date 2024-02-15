As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia depth chart to look like in 2024. With the early signing period, early enrollment and the late signing day in the books we look at how the depth chart on defense projects heading into spring football.

DEFENSIVE END:

Advertisement

NOSE TACKLE:

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:

West Virginia will need to replace Mike Lockhart in the middle, but Mulbah saw plenty of snaps there and Russell seems primed to make a leap. The other two starters return and there is quality depth behind them with a transfer addition in Jackson and young players who are ready to make the next step in their careers. This should be a deep group yet again although it will depend on development.

BANDIT:

For the first time since the Mountaineers moved to this scheme, the coaching staff has two bodies that seem perfectly suited for what they want to do here. Bradley played well when on the field last year, while French was a highly productive transfer and these two will likely form a formidable duo at the position.

MIKE:

WILL:

For these linebacker spots, you could really move any of these players around as the two positions are now so similar. West Virginia has some talent here, but most of it is young and will need to prove itself over the course of the season.

SPEAR:

This spot will have little experience returning with Collins only seeing a handful of snaps and a true freshman in the mix.

CAT SAFETY:

This one will need to play out over the spring but the Mountaineers have a starter at each position and will need to develop depth.

FREE SAFETY:

This one will need to play out over the spring but the Mountaineers have a starter at each position and will need to develop depth.

CORNERBACK:

West Virginia must replace both of the starters at cornerback which means that new players are going to be thrust into larger roles. This position was helped by transfer additions but is going to need to prove itself this season.