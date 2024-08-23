PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Crafting the 2024 WVU offensive depth chart: Final volume

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia offensive depth chart to look like in 2024.

With the early signing period, early enrollment, the late signing day, spring ball, and summer and now fall camp in the books we look at how the depth chart on offense projects heading into the season.


QUARTERBACK:

Advertisement

There will be four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but make no mistake about it this is redshirt senior signal caller Garrett Greene's job. Coming off a season where Greene tossed for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 772 rushing yards and 13 more scores. Behind Greene, West Virginia has a reliable option in redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol who led the Mountaineers to a pair of wins in 2023 when Greene went down with an ankle injury early in the season.


RUNNING BACK:

West Virginia returns all but 150 yards and a touchdown from last season on the ground and has an impressive thunder and lighting combination in White and Donaldson. White turned 109 carries into 842 yards, an average of 7.7 per tote, with 4 touchdowns while also proving himself as a pass catcher with 5 grabs for 125 yards and 2 scores. Donaldson is the bigger back and had his season cut short by injury but rushed for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns while also showcasing his pass catching chops. My pick is that Anderson will be tabbed as the third back given his experience and productive camp.


TIGHT END:

West Virginia returns all of the production from a season ago here led by Taylor as a receiving option that turned in 35 catches for 444 yards and 4 touchdowns. Taylor led the Mountaineers in catches and will finish his career this fall. Davis also is back as a reliable blocking tight end that did the dirty work at the position.


OUTSIDE WIDE RECEIVER:

INSIDE WIDE RECEIVER:

West Virginia returns a bulk of the production at the wide receiver spots with only Devin Carter exiting the position room. The Mountaineers have several sophomores that are looking to build on strong closes to last season in Ray, Clement and Gallagher while the coaching staff also added a pair of transfers in Bray from Oklahoma State and Robinson from Mississippi State. This position room was much improved in 2023 and should continue to take a step forward next year.


LEFT TACKLE:

LEFT GUARD:

CENTER:

RIGHT GUARD:

RIGHT TACKLE:

West Virginia lost some key pieces in center Zach Frazier and right tackle Doug Nester but overall the Mountaineers return a lot up front with experience and boasts the best depth since head coach Neal Brown has been atop the program. The Mountaineers also have several young players that could be ready to make the leap and added a transfer from Bausley to sure up the tackle spot depth.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvY3JhZnRpbmctdGhlLTIwMjQtd3Z1LW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1k ZXB0aC1jaGFydC1maW5hbC12b2x1bWUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmNyYWZ0aW5nLXRoZS0yMDI0LXd2dS1vZmZlbnNp dmUtZGVwdGgtY2hhcnQtZmluYWwtdm9sdW1lJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK