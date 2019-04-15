1—The quarterback race still isn’t clear. The line from the start when it comes to the quarterback position is that when it is clear, it is clear as far as who emerges from the competition. Well, spring has come and gone and barring a last second change of heart after film review we’re going to enter the summer without a clear cut winner for the battle of who will follow Will Grier. While there were bright spots from both of the major competitors in the race, nobody ever made enough strides to really pull away from the other as it was a case of a step forward followed by a step back.

The play as a whole was uneven with Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall perhaps looking the best after settling in following his first couple drives to complete 7-12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for eight more yards and a score.

Still, at times Kendall still is searching for a rhythm and has to do a better job triggering the ball out in a timely fashion after holding onto it for extended periods of time. That can come quite literally with time and reps at the quarterback spot and while the performance was positive it wasn’t a slam dunk.