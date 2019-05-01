1—West Virginia will likely be without its leading returning pass catcher from past season. There is far from a lock when it comes to a player inserting his name into the transfer portal but at this stage it’s hard to see the case of Marcus Simms going any other way than him not being with the Mountaineers this coming fall. He has already publicly indicated on social media that he plans to leave the program and comments from his family and teammates seem to only reinforce that choice.

After a spring where he was away from the team first with an injury and then a personal issue, Simms will have one year of eligibility remaining on the field, as well as a redshirt, and will likely be looking for a new home.