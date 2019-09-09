1—Trust the climb. Perhaps Neal Brown said it best when he described this football team as a ‘work in progress.’ This isn’t a new revelation by any means as he, or basically anybody associated with the program, has tried to make this clear since essentially taking the job. Well if it wasn’t clear before, it certainly is now after watching West Virginia get soundly beat in all three phases of the game by a Missouri team that had just lost to Wyoming the week before.

Outside of a few early stops on defense, the Tigers controlled this game from start to finish and likely could have won by a larger margin if they didn’t take their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. This game was a mismatch in a lot of different ways as Missouri took advantage of mistakes as well as some sloppy play on both sides to essentially put the game away at halftime.

The Mountaineers managed only 171 total yards and 7 points offensively. Only three games have been less productive in terms of total yardage since 2000 with Iowa State 2018 (152 yards), Utah 2017 (153 yards) and Maryland 2013 (156 yards) and the only thing those games have in common is that they’re largely forgettable for obvious reasons. It goes without saying that none of those resulted in a wins.