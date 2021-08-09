Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Fall camp is open. Man, it’s so good to be back. It was almost cathartic sitting in-person inside the team meeting room asking questions to head coach Neal Brown after over a year removed from actual media opportunities. Fall camp is back and for now that means a return to in-person coverage. That’s a relief not only for me, but for you the fans as it will allow for some additional insight and organic questions that simply can’t occur over a zoom meeting.

But enough about that, the focus here is what fall camp means for the West Virginia football program. It’s a big reason for the Mountaineers for obvious reasons as we enter year three of the Brown era. West Virginia is coming off a 6-4 campaign with a Liberty Bowl win over Army, but the program is hoping to take that next step. Trust the climb has been the manta used by the coaching staff since they inherited the post and now it’s time for that trust to pay off in some results.

That’s not to say that it hasn’t to date as the Mountaineers exceeded expectations in year one with a 5-7 finish and then had a winning record with a bowl win in year two. But while being around the middle of the pack is nice, if the program truly wants to move forward it has to do it on the field with wins.