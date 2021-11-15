Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—The season is on the brink. After losing to Kansas State 34-17 in another game where West Virginia played just as much of a part in beating themselves as the opposition did, the Mountaineers now have no margin for error. There is no covering up the disappointment of this season, but to avoid a complete failure the program has to try to find a way to win the last two games to head to a bowl.
That isn’t where anybody expected this team to be at the start of the year, as head coach Neal Brown himself said that his team had to take the next step to move up the ladder in the Big 12 Conference. Instead, the Mountaineers are tied for ninth place in the league and continue to deal with costly mistakes, miscues, turnovers and penalties that have made any chance of winning even more difficult.
It might sound harsh, but that’s the reality of where this team is at sitting at 4-6 with two games remaining for them to try to capture any sense of momentum heading into the off-season. Two wins wouldn’t erase what this year has become, but it would at least provide some positive juice to the program as it would get back to a bowl game and provide some extra practices and exposure for next year. Recruiting is going to become the focus in December, which will be good for the future of the program, but two losing seasons in three years is not what anybody expected.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news