Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—The season is on the brink. After losing to Kansas State 34-17 in another game where West Virginia played just as much of a part in beating themselves as the opposition did, the Mountaineers now have no margin for error. There is no covering up the disappointment of this season, but to avoid a complete failure the program has to try to find a way to win the last two games to head to a bowl.

That isn’t where anybody expected this team to be at the start of the year, as head coach Neal Brown himself said that his team had to take the next step to move up the ladder in the Big 12 Conference. Instead, the Mountaineers are tied for ninth place in the league and continue to deal with costly mistakes, miscues, turnovers and penalties that have made any chance of winning even more difficult.

It might sound harsh, but that’s the reality of where this team is at sitting at 4-6 with two games remaining for them to try to capture any sense of momentum heading into the off-season. Two wins wouldn’t erase what this year has become, but it would at least provide some positive juice to the program as it would get back to a bowl game and provide some extra practices and exposure for next year. Recruiting is going to become the focus in December, which will be good for the future of the program, but two losing seasons in three years is not what anybody expected.