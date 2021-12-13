Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—A busy weekend. Well, if you’re counting the tweets which at this point if you aren’t are you really following West Virginia recruiting? The Mountaineers received a total of three pledges spanning at least two classes, but again some of that is guesswork and trying to piece everything together.

What we know for sure is one is certainly in the bag as Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Marques McLaurin announced his pledge in favor of the Mountaineers. It didn’t necessarily come as a surprise considering that he had been listed ‘HOT’ on our recruiting Hotboard and momentum had been shifting in that direction since West Virginia first offered a scholarship.

McLaurin, 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, is coming off a standout season at the junior college level stacking 36 tackles with 5 interceptions and that led to an offer from the Mountaineers at the beginning of December. Once he was able to get on campus for an official visit, McLaurin made the call to end his recruitment and commit to West Virginia.