Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia adds more transfer help. The Mountaineers continue to fill needs across the roster through means of the transfer portal. It's been a theme all off-season and that continued this past week with the coaching staff securing some more help.

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Mike Lockhart was up first and the experienced, athletic interior option fills a major need in the wake of Akheem Mesidor exiting the program. Lockhart, 6-foot-4, 302-pounds, played across three seasons with the Yellow Jackets before entering his name into the transfer portal in late February.

He saw 468 snaps on the defensive line during his time in Atlanta and recorded 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. He is being targeted to play the three-technique but his overall versatility means that he could slot at multiple spots.