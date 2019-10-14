1—Trust the climb. Never has that been more true than now as West Virginia sits at 3-3 after back-to-back blowout home losses where the program entered the fourth quarter with a chance to win. This season was always going to be a challenge as comments not only from head coach Neal Brown himself and athletic director Shane Lyons could attest to but things have gotten even more challenging given a number of injuries to a roster that already was thin on depth.

I picked the over/under win total for this team at 5.5 at the beginning of the year and that was before some of the things that have unfolded to date this year. Listen, nobody wants to lose football games and that is especially true for everybody in that Puskar Center right now but the situation is what it is at this stage of the junction. The Mountaineers are being forced to play freshmen, both true and redshirt, out of necessity because right now there simply isn’t anybody else to fill those holes.