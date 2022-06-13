Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Another official visit weekend in the books. West Virginia played host to a small, but talented group of prospects this past weekend on official visits and the return has been positive already.

The program has landed two commitments in Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West 2023 offensive lineman Cooper Young and Beaufort (S.C.) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls while they moved up the board for several others.

Young, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, had become a priority for the West Virginia coaching staff especially of late after seeing him perform in camp. That led to a full out push and official visit for the athletic interior lineman.