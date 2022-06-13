Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—Another official visit weekend in the books. West Virginia played host to a small, but talented group of prospects this past weekend on official visits and the return has been positive already.
The program has landed two commitments in Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West 2023 offensive lineman Cooper Young and Beaufort (S.C.) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls while they moved up the board for several others.
Young, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, had become a priority for the West Virginia coaching staff especially of late after seeing him perform in camp. That led to a full out push and official visit for the athletic interior lineman.
