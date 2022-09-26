1—The Black Diamond stays in Morgantown. West Virginia entered the matchup with Virginia Tech at 1-2 and with plenty of questions about where the program was at in the early stages of the year. Fast forward 60-minutes and the Mountaineers left Blacksburg with a dominating road win over a rival and was able to keep the Black Diamond Trophy in their possession.

West Virginia didn’t just beat the Hokies; the Mountaineers were in complete control of this football game in the 33-10 win. It was the biggest win for the program inside Lane Stadium and one that Neal Brown’s program desperately needed after a difficult start to the year.

The Mountaineers outgained the Hokies 421 to 228, while holding the ground attack to a paltry 35-yards. The visitors held Virginia Tech to 2-12 on third and fourth down conversions and kept them from scoring any points in the red zone while dominating time of possession by 17-plus minutes.