News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-26 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team dominated on the road at Virginia Tech.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team dominated on the road at Virginia Tech.

1—The Black Diamond stays in Morgantown. West Virginia entered the matchup with Virginia Tech at 1-2 and with plenty of questions about where the program was at in the early stages of the year. Fast forward 60-minutes and the Mountaineers left Blacksburg with a dominating road win over a rival and was able to keep the Black Diamond Trophy in their possession.

West Virginia didn’t just beat the Hokies; the Mountaineers were in complete control of this football game in the 33-10 win. It was the biggest win for the program inside Lane Stadium and one that Neal Brown’s program desperately needed after a difficult start to the year.

The Mountaineers outgained the Hokies 421 to 228, while holding the ground attack to a paltry 35-yards. The visitors held Virginia Tech to 2-12 on third and fourth down conversions and kept them from scoring any points in the red zone while dominating time of possession by 17-plus minutes.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}