1—West Virginia needs a new offensive coordinator. The Graham Harrell experiment didn't even last a year, as he has packed his bags and accepted the offensive coordinator role at Purdue. Harrell was brought into the program to provide a jolt of energy for an offense that had finished 87th and 88th in total yards and scoring the year before. Head coach Neal Brown had previously been calling the plays for the offense, but it was clear that outside help was going to be necessary for things to improve.

It was the right move at the right time for the program and helped address the major concerns that the fanbase had at the time. Harrell had a history of success at each of his previous stops with an offense that could score points in bunches.

Before arriving in Morgantown, Harrell spent three seasons at USC and the offense finished in the top 25 nationally in each of those years.