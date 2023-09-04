1–West Virginia drops the opener. That much isn't surprising, at least to me. I've made it as transparent as possible that I didn't see the Mountaineers going into Happy Valley and knocking off the No. 7 team in the nation unless a lot went right for them. In the end, head coach Neal Brown's football team certainly had it's chances to hang in the game but couldn't get over the hump in some critical areas in order to do so.

The Mountaineers trailed just 31-16 heading into the final possession of the game, but it never truly felt like Penn State was challenged in the fourth quarter. West Virginia showed some heart and grit in this one, but that doesn't win you football games.

You like that there were no turnovers and only one procedure penalty. You don't like that the Mountaineers were a combined 7-20 on third and fourth downs and really struggled to prevent a first-time starting quarterback, albeit a very talented one, from having his way with the secondary at times.