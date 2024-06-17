Each of those prospects held West Virginia high on their list of options and the programs beat out some major competition for each. In the instance of Johnson, he had over 30+ offers but found the right fit in Morgantown following his official visit while Edwards is a case where the Mountaineers went into Virginia and beat out Virginia Tech for a prospect that they really wanted to add to their class.

West Virginia still has a ways to go when it comes to filling out the remaining needs for the 2025 cycle but you can see it starting to come together with the additions to have been made. The Mountaineers coaching staff has been putting in work with bringing top level prospects to campus for official visits and then closing the deal on them.

That is a very good place to be at this point, but there is a lot of potential for things to get even better as I will get into in the next bulletin point.

2–A big week of recruiting ahead. This is the final week before the start of a dead period that will expand for essentially the remainder of the summer outside for an open week in July. That means it will be the last opportunity for college coaches to make their lasting impressions for some of the top targets on their lists.