Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–West Virginia adds a series of commitments to 2025 class. The Mountaineers have been on a roll with recruiting as the 2025 class has added four new commitments over the last week with several announcements scheduled for the coming days.
West Virginia have added commitments from Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions, Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 defensive end Romando Johnson, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive lineman Taylor Brown and Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Terrance Edwards during that span bringing the total to 13 in the 2025 class.
Each of those prospects held West Virginia high on their list of options and the programs beat out some major competition for each. In the instance of Johnson, he had over 30+ offers but found the right fit in Morgantown following his official visit while Edwards is a case where the Mountaineers went into Virginia and beat out Virginia Tech for a prospect that they really wanted to add to their class.
West Virginia still has a ways to go when it comes to filling out the remaining needs for the 2025 cycle but you can see it starting to come together with the additions to have been made. The Mountaineers coaching staff has been putting in work with bringing top level prospects to campus for official visits and then closing the deal on them.
That is a very good place to be at this point, but there is a lot of potential for things to get even better as I will get into in the next bulletin point.
2–A big week of recruiting ahead. This is the final week before the start of a dead period that will expand for essentially the remainder of the summer outside for an open week in July. That means it will be the last opportunity for college coaches to make their lasting impressions for some of the top targets on their lists.
