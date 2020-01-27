1—West Virginia has its running back. One position that was going to be addressed in the late period was running back. It was a need with only three scholarship options and the program had failed to fill a slot there in December. For the longest time it seemed all but a certainty that Brooklyn (N.Y.) running back Lamy Constant would be the running back that signed with the Mountaineers in this class. For good reason, as the coaching staff zeroed in him from early in the process and made him a priority throughout. That pursuit eventually paid off with a commitment in early November ending months of speculation on what exactly Constant had been waiting on with his recruitment.

Then, almost as fast as it all finally came together, the Mountaineers and Constant elected to part ways leaving the football program with no commitments at the position as the early signing period came and passed. The focus then turned to several other options and while it seemed that La’Damian Webb could have been the pick it was another player that received an offer last year that filled the role. Orlando (Fla.) Jones running back A’Varius Sparrow received a scholarship from the program in mid-December following a standout senior campaign where he accounted for over 2,100 rushing yards and 26 scores.