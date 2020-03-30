Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—Any opportunity for more football this spring is gone. West Virginia got in a pair of spring practices before things came to a screeching halt leaving a dozen opportunities and the annual Gold-Blue game as not being fulfilled. The longer time passed the more apparent it became that those two practices were going to be all that the Mountaineers would get in regards to spring ball this season. College campuses moved to entirely on-line models, with commencements postponed and other major conferences had already issued that spring ball is effectively canceled -- now the Big 12 Conference has effectively done the same.
While a beloved game, a game it is and for now it’s becoming more clear that we aren’t going to have any football this spring and perhaps not even until the summer at best. Activities are now suspended until May 31 effectively closing the door on spring ball.
With spring ball wiped out at schools, what could be done? Head coach Neal Brown prefers an OTA-like system where the Mountaineers would have practices with helmets but no pads in order to get in some critical work during the summer months ahead of fall camp. In the case of the Mountaineers, Brown would like to see them somehow recoup the 13 lost practices after getting in two prior to the halt.
