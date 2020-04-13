News More News
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program continues to add to its 2021 recruiting class.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program continues to add to its 2021 recruiting class.

1—Commitment list grows. In last week’s edition I suggested that prospects were going to start to reach the point in their recruitment when they decided to make decisions with so much uncertainty surrounding the process. Boy, did I knock that one out of the park at least for a week as the "Let's Go!" tweets were flowing.

Despite the ongoing dead period mandated by the NCAA, West Virginia added a pair of highly regarded prospects to the commitment list when Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder and Dublin (Oh.) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell pledged to the Mountaineers 2021 class.

Both of those players had made multiple visits to campus for junior day events over the past several months and had developed a strong connection with the coaching staff which allowed them to make their college decisions comfortably. The Mountaineers were aggressive in getting their top targets on the board on campus early and often and with no visits currently permitted that strategy is paying off as more prospects are reaching the point where they are cutting down their lists or making decisions.

