WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Schedule issues. If college football is going to be played this fall at West Virginia, it’s going to be with the Sept. 19 game against Maryland off the schedule. The Big 10 Conference has proceeded forward with canceling all non-conference contests, eliminating the previously scheduled matchup between the border rivals. For now, that leaves the Mountaineers with 11 games on the schedule but the neutral site matchup with Florida State could be nixed as well depending on what the ACC decides with their own scheduling plans. That means realistically West Virginia could end up with 10 games and that’s in the instance that the Big 12 Conference doesn’t decide to make a similar decision to cross non-conference games off the slate as well. The most obvious question now becomes what happens next?

If things proceed with the 11-game slate, the Mountaineers could always try to find a replacement to get to 12 but some of that is going to be determined by how other leagues decide to move forward. The Big 10 for example is slated to play a ten game schedule and could that be the model that other schools decide to follow as well? The Pac-12 has already joined the Big 10 in their decision to go conference games only and by the time the dust settles it’s fair to wonder how many more follow that path?