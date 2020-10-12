WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Waiver decisions made. West Virginia had been waiting on several immediate eligibility waivers for transfers that joined the program in the off-season and now we know those decisions. Former Virginia offensive line transfer Ja’Quay Hubbard and Middle Tennessee wide receiver Zack Dobson will be immediately eligible to play beginning in the Kansas game, while Maryland linebacker transfer Bryce Brand will have to wait a week later to potentially make his debut against Texas Tech.

Hubbard has a chance to find a role in the offensive line rotation but has been away from the team for the past few weeks dealing with a personal matter at home. He appeared in two games for the Cavaliers during his time there and could slot as a guard or a tackle. Dobson scored a touchdown on every eight touches during his time at Middle Tennessee but only touched the ball 64 times during his career with the Blue Raiders. The athletic receiver can not only catch but run the football and is just another cog in the wide receiver rotation. Both of these players certainly have a chance to see the field this year.

Brand is the most likely on the surface due to the fact that he was already working with the second and third team units during fall camp at the bandit spot. There is a need with the injury to VanDarius Cowan and Brand, a redshirt junior, has plenty of experience under his belt albeit as a role player. That will likely be what he is called upon to do this season as well beginning at Texas Tech to provide more quality depth at the bandit spot for the Mountaineers. That is certainly a positive as the defense has struggled to generate consistent play from that position and at worst Brand brings experience.