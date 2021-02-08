WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Assistant coaching staff appears set. West Virginia was able to formally add Old Dominion defensive line coach Andrew Jackson last week giving the program nine assistants. He is set to make $200,000 in his first season with that number increasing to $225,000 in the second season. Jackson is exactly what the Mountaineers wanted to find in an assistant as a young, energetic coach that has exceled on the recruiting trail in his past stops up the ladder. But that still left one open spot on staff.

That number is nine assistants because Jeff Casteel, who filled in as the outside linebackers coach this past season after Vic Koenning was dismissed, was expected to move back into an off the field role with the Mountaineers. The focus moved to the secondary as Jackson was expected to coach the defensive line in Morgantown with former defensive line coach Jordan Lesley sliding over to handle the outside linebackers and take on a larger overall role on the defense.

That left the cornerbacks coach open as the Mountaineers were looking to replace the recently departed Jahmile Addae, who took the same post at Georgia. And it appears that search is over as the Mountaineers were able to add Louisville safeties coach ShaDon Brown.