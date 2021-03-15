WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia gets a three seed. The Mountaineers limped into Selection Sunday losing three of their last four, albeit against high quality competition. But the belief was that the Mountaineers could slide down to the No. 4 line.

However, the reveal of the bracket was favorable for West Virginia slotting them as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and rewarding them for an impressive campaign. The Mountaineers were 18-9 overall and finished 7-7 in quadrant one games. For the season, the Mountaineers only had two quadrant two losses but both of those teams made the NCAA Tournament field when the dust settled.

It wasn't the finish that West Virginia fans wanted heading into March, but it's again a reminder that it's a season long race not a sprint at the end. The Mountaineers weren't just a three seed, they were safely one at No. 10 overall.