WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—The basketball off-season has begun. The West Virginia basketball team didn’t even make it a week after the season abruptly ended in the Round of 32 to Syracuse before things started moving. Already two players have entered their names into the transfer portal and are fully expected to move on in point guard Jordan McCabe and forward Emmitt Matthews.

McCabe was first coming off a season where he averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 assists per game but saw his playing time diminish down the stretch run of the year.

The Wisconsin native played only 25 minutes over the final five games of the year and saw only 11 minutes of action in the entire NCAA Tournament. He scored only 3 points over those final five games. McCabe has been a central figure with this team from a leadership perspective and getting them on the same page, but it’s hard to fault him looking for an opportunity that will get him on the floor.