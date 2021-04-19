WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—West Virginia lands transfer help. It goes without saying that the Mountaineers needed to find additional help in the secondary through the transfer market at cornerback and they've now landed a big one.
Illinois State transfer cornerback Charles Woods was offered by West Virginia after being in touch with head coach Neal Brown and co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown for several weeks.
It took only a day later for the Mountaineers to snag his commitment.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, spent three seasons with the Redbirds and in 2019 started all 15 games while recording 48 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions.
That garnered him honorable mention all-American honors at the FCS level. The Dallas, Texas native also has collected offers from Minnesota, Kansas and SMU, while many other programs are expressing interest in the talented coverage corner.
Woods has played over 1,200 snaps at the cornerback spot at FCS and has been very effective doing so. Over his career he has allowed only 50 of 93 passes thrown his direction to be completed, while breaking up 18 of those in the process. Over his career, he has actually intercepted more passes with 6 than he has allowed touchdowns with only 3 charged to his coverage in three seasons.
