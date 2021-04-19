 WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is currently practicing.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is currently practicing.

1—West Virginia lands transfer help. It goes without saying that the Mountaineers needed to find additional help in the secondary through the transfer market at cornerback and they've now landed a big one.

Illinois State transfer cornerback Charles Woods was offered by West Virginia after being in touch with head coach Neal Brown and co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown for several weeks.

It took only a day later for the Mountaineers to snag his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, spent three seasons with the Redbirds and in 2019 started all 15 games while recording 48 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions.

That garnered him honorable mention all-American honors at the FCS level. The Dallas, Texas native also has collected offers from Minnesota, Kansas and SMU, while many other programs are expressing interest in the talented coverage corner.

Woods has played over 1,200 snaps at the cornerback spot at FCS and has been very effective doing so. Over his career he has allowed only 50 of 93 passes thrown his direction to be completed, while breaking up 18 of those in the process. Over his career, he has actually intercepted more passes with 6 than he has allowed touchdowns with only 3 charged to his coverage in three seasons.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}